Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Declines By 28.5%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

ATXG stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Addentax Group

About Addentax Group

In other news, CEO Hong Zhida bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,024.46. The trade was a 10.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 27,195 shares of company stock valued at $29,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Stories

