Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Declines By 28.5%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ATXG stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 47.57%.
Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.
