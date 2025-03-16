Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Acquires $20,550.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,228,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,636.20. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 27th, Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $129,225.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $16,178.40.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of SERV opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $339.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

