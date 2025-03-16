Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.