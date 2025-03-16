Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $215.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

