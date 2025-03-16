Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

