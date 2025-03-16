Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.22 and last traded at $83.98. 1,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 199.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.