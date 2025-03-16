Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.22 and last traded at $83.98. 1,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $582.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
