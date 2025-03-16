Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

