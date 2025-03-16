Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $878,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $97.19 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.06 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

