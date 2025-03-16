Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $754,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

