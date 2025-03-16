Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,668 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

