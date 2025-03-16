Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 159,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 84,429 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 466,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 373,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

