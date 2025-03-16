Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

