Sanlam Limited (SLLDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 16.8% increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Sanlam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.65. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.46.
Sanlam Company Profile
