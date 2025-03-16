Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,783,114.88. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $6,575,918.09.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,425 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $3,677,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 327,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,684 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.