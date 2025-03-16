Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.39.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.11 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

