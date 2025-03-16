RS Crum Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 219,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 963,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

