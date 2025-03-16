RS Crum Inc. Invests $227,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

