RS Crum Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

