RS Crum Inc. Acquires 31,108 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.1% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

DFEM stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

