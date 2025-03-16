Royce & Associates LP Sells 505,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.55% of Alamos Gold worth $42,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

