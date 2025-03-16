Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,320 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.69% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $67,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
