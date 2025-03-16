Royce & Associates LP Has $58.14 Million Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.61% of Enpro worth $58,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Enpro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Enpro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $175.77 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enpro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.