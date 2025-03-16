Royce & Associates LP Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 13.09% of Forrester Research worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 138.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 734.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

