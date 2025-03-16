Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4526 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 154.9% increase from Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 10.3 %
NYSEARCA PLTW traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. 32,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,721. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
About Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF
