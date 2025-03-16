Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 634.90 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.15). 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 7,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622.50 ($8.05).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 831.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 624.18. The company has a market cap of £158.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1,330.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

