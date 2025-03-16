Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after buying an additional 122,344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,337,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.