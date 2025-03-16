Robert E. Dixon Buys 10,000 Shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,144.96. The trade was a 12.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MKZR stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacKenzie Realty Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKZR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

