Robert Desantis Sells 11,545 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

