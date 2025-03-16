Reviewing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 25.52% -83.93% 15.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

zvelo has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares zvelo and Consensus Cloud Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions $350.38 million 1.33 $77.29 million $4.62 5.17

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for zvelo and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Consensus Cloud Solutions 2 0 3 0 2.20

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than zvelo.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats zvelo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

