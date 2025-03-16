Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:REVB opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

