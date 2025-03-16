Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

