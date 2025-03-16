Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOOD stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.3939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

About Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF ( NASDAQ:MOOD Free Report ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,951 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

