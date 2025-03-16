Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jonathan Price Sells 42,652 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $202,645,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,825,000 after buying an additional 152,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after buying an additional 698,464 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

