Purpose Bitcoin CAD ETF Currency Hedged Units (TSE:BTCC) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin CAD ETF Currency Hedged Units (TSE:BTCC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.60. 381,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 718,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.78.

Purpose Bitcoin CAD ETF Currency Hedged Units Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.58.

