PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.