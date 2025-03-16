Promising Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Applied Optoelectronics, Quantum Computing, Pineapple Energy, SUNation Energy, and Gorilla Technology Group are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with relatively small market capitalization, usually ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks often exhibit higher volatility and growth potential compared to larger companies, appealing to investors seeking diversification and the possibility of significant capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,122,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,618,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,514,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

PEGY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 513,957,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,515. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $313.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

SUNE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 513,001,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,648. SUNation Energy has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $313.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

GRRR traded up $7.68 on Friday, hitting $33.59. 7,611,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,360. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

