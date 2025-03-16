Promising Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, NIP Group, PowerUp Acquisition, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are actively developing technologies or platforms geared toward creating immersive virtual environments, often incorporating virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain. These stocks represent businesses poised to benefit from the growing digital ecosystem that aims to blend real-world and virtual experiences through interconnected digital spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. 276,579,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,405,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.10.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 12 month low of $128.76 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 4,236,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,075. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PWUP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 644,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of AIXI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 91,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,881. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

