Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Today – March 16th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Red Rock Resorts are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate gambling establishments, such as casinos, resorts, and entertainment complexes where gaming is a significant revenue source. These stocks provide investors exposure to the gaming industry’s economic trends, which can be influenced by factors like regulatory changes, tourism, and consumer spending on leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $252.14. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,741,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. 1,797,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,347. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 4,818,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 666,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,044. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 698,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,335. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Further Reading