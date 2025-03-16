Promising Biotech Stocks To Consider – March 15th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, argenx, Fabrinet, and Cognizant Technology Solutions are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that operate within the biotechnology sector, which focuses on developing products and technologies using biological processes. These companies often invest heavily in research and development to innovate in areas like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and genetic engineering, making biotech stocks potentially high-reward yet high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $211.90. 4,510,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,529. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $14.54 on Friday, reaching $523.44. 1,744,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,507. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.53.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $7.00 on Friday, reaching $211.09. 4,182,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,856. Danaher has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.77. 1,386,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ARGX traded up $23.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $604.96. 575,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.17. argenx has a 12-month low of $349.86 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

FN traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.85. 1,434,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,962. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

