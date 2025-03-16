Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,880 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $7,371,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.5 %

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.