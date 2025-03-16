Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 11.25. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

