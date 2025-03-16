Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells £650,744.04 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) insider Alex Whitehouse sold 367,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £650,744.04 ($841,733.33).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Alex Whitehouse bought 1,884 shares of Premier Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £3,485.40 ($4,508.34).

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 180 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Premier Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.20 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.40 ($2.57). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFD. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.10) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

