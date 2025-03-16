Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 1,362,280,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 256,146,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.