Pramod Jain Buys 14,425 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.42 per share, with a total value of C$107,011.11.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$616.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
