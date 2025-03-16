Pramod Jain Buys 14,425 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.42 per share, with a total value of C$107,011.11.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$616.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

