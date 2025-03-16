Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $35.91 Million Position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,914,000. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF makes up about 29.2% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 26.79% of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 647.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SELV opened at $29.80 on Friday. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.