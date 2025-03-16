Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 991 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,693,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,932,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $535.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

