Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

