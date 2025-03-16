Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $9,930,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.94 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

