PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Issues Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.16 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PipeHawk had a positive return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.

PipeHawk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:PIP opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -106.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £653,130.84, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.13. PipeHawk has a 12-month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

About PipeHawk

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions, rail industry solutions, and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; Automation and Test System Solutions; and Rail Trackside Solutions segments.

