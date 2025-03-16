PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Issues Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.16 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PipeHawk had a positive return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.
PipeHawk Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:PIP opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -106.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £653,130.84, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.13. PipeHawk has a 12-month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
About PipeHawk
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PipeHawk
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.