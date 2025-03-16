PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 13th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,713,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 298,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 70.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 181,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PFN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 202,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,432. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

